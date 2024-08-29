(Video) Danny Murphy backs Slot to soon do one thing at Liverpool that Klopp couldn’t last season

Danny Murphy has backed Arne Slot to soon succeed where Jurgen Klopp didn’t in one regard last season.

The Dutchman’s first major test as Liverpool head coach comes on Sunday when they travel to face arch-rivals Manchester United, who somehow avoided defeat in all three matches against the Reds in 2023/24 despite being dominated in large parts in each game.

The ex-LFC midfielder is backing his former club to gain revenge for those setbacks and leave Old Trafford victorious at the weekend, due to having a greater wealth of attacking options.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Murphy – who thrice scored the winning goal for us at that particular venue in the early to mid-2000s – said on talkSPORT: “I make Liverpool favourites with the firepower they’ve got compared to United, but it doesn’t mean it’s a given.

“United have beaten Liverpool recently. It’ll be a good game, but I fancy Liverpool. I think they’ve got better firepower.”

We can see why the 47-year-old has backed his former club for the reason that he gave. While our already fearsome attack has now been supplemented by Federico Chiesa, Erik ten Hag’s side will be without Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount on Sunday.

United’s defence is also depleted with injuries, which could play into Liverpool’s hands if our forwards are at the best at the weekend. We wasted a lorryload of chances in these head-to-heads last season; it’s time to put that right in three days’ time and truly kickstart the Slot era at Anfield!

You can view Murphy’s prediction below (from 4:39), via talkSPORT on YouTube: