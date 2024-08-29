Editor’s Column: The Federico Chiesa deal grows on you every minute

When I first saw Twitter explode with news that Liverpool were going for Federico Chiesa a few days back, I couldn’t quite believe it – and not in a good way.

Isn’t he the guy that used to be good and is permanently injured? I swear he hasn’t done anything since Euro 2020… Why are we buying another winger when we need a defender and a midfielder! Is this really the best we can do?! Why didn’t we go for someone better earlier in the window? This makes no sense!

It kind of went something like that. I was confused. I didn’t understand…

But after letting the news settle and coming to terms with what Liverpool would be paying Juventus for the Italy international, the bemusement turned into an acceptance; and then after more digging, genuine excitement.

The deal is done. Chiesa is a red. In 2021, Jurgen Klopp made the winger his primary target and the club was willing to break its transfer record for his services. Juventus said he was not for sale under any circumstances, according to Corriere dello Sport, and nothing happened.

But three years later, Liverpool are paying just £10m for Chiesa, with a few more million added on if the Reds win a Premier League or Champions League.

This is the same amount we spent on Fabio Borini 12 years ago. It’s the same amount we spent on Emile Heskey 24 years ago. It’s the same amount Wolves have spent on a 31-year-old Sam Johnstone this summer. It’s the same price Aston Villa bought Lewis Dobbin from Everton for. It’s the same price Chelsea paid for a 19-year-old left-back called Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United FC’s Academy in America.

It’s buttons. In today’s football terms, it’s peanuts. According to David Lynch, his wages are £81k/week, which is again, not much – especially given he was offered enormous sums from Saudi Arabian clubs which he had no interest in.

To acquire a footballer who has world-class ability for such money is exceptional. Check out some of his best bits below and begin to imagine this kind of talent in Liverpool’s attack.

Federico Chiesa: Left foot. Right foot. Left wing. Right wing. Pace. Quality. Tenacity. At the right price, this is a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/YxedmN1hZO — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 26, 2024

Unlike Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez, Chiesa arrives in England with very good English. This will help his integration even if every other Italian to play for Liverpool has failed. He doesn’t have to do much to become our greatest ever Italian, in fact – just overtake Andrea Dossena!

Chiesa’s first interviews since arriving on Merseyside are doing the rounds and they are terrific.

“I just want to say something that stuck to my mind when I was about to land [in] the aeroplane,” he told the official website.

“I saw Anfield and as soon as I saw Anfield I said to my wife, ‘Put the song on – You’ll Never Walk Alone – because I want to imagine myself playing there and hearing the chant of the fans.’

“I will have shivers and it will be so emotional for me and for my family.”

His new manager Arne Slot gave a less emotional comment – as we’re coming to expect from the Dutchman – but it’s clear he’s pleased with the deal.

After all, Slot now has six elite attackers for three positions. Not many managers in world football have such strength in depth.

“I don’t think anyone will need me to tell them about his quality because it has been very clear for a number of years in both club football and international football,” Slot said.

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better and this is something that really excites us.

“I have said all summer that it is not easy to sign players for Liverpool because the standard of players we have is so high but in Federico I firmly believe we are signing someone who enhances what is already here.”

The reality is Chiesa’s injury problems have likely been exaggerated. Last season he missed nine games through injury. He played more league minutes than Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, by some distance.

The season before, he missed six games through injury. In 2021/22, he basically missed the entire season with an ACL, and it took him time to recover from that, but he still has his speed.

Chiesa’s top speed since his injury is 36.2km/h. Darwin Nunez’s is 36.5km/h. Mo Salah’s is 36.6km/h. He’s still absolutely rapid.

Chiesa has been stunted at Juventus due to former coach Max Allegri playing two up top with five at the back. He’s a wing-forward. He needs to start in wide positions and dribble into the box. Slot’s attacking style and the fact Liverpool will dominate the ball and look to play with energy in the final third will suit him.

Again, it’s £10m. This is a player who is still only 26-years-old, largely over his ACL and can play anywhere along the frontline. In his career, he has roughly the same number of appearances on the left and right, although surely for Liverpool he’ll predominantly be the backup right-winger.

Mo Salah needs to be rotated to avoid the end of season blowout he occasionally has, whether he likes it or not.

Now, Liverpool have two senior players for every position. Right-wing was the only spot without a proper backup.

For £10m, it’s brilliant business. Yes, we need a defensive midfielder and a left-sided centre-back if Joe Gomez is sold. But disregarding this, signing Chiesa, a player who was regarded as one of the best wingers in the world not long ago, for £10m, is a no-brainer.

Now hopefully there’s more to come!