Former Liverpool midfielder wants to draw the Reds in Champions League group stage

Liverpool fans are readying themselves for the new version of the Champions League draw and one former player wants to see a reunion.

Speaking with the press, Nuri Sahin was asked which teams he wants to play against and said: “Real or Liverpool would be cool.”

The new Borussia Dortmund manager has extended our relationship with the club after emulating Jurgen Klopp’s history with representing both teams.

Our former midfielder has of course also played for Real Madrid and it’s clear that he’s excited about the prospect of pitting his wits against some former friends.

The 35-year-old didn’t enjoy the longest or most illustrious spell at Anfield but he’ll likely receive a warm welcome back to a team he played for under Brendan Rodgers.

It was of course the same Bundesliga side that he joined the Reds from on loan in 2012 and it’s safe to say his legacy at the Signal Iduna Park is stronger now than it’s ever been.

Let’s see how the draw goes and who we end up with but Arne Slot will probably find the prospect of facing either of last season finalists a lot less ‘cool’!

We’ll be hoping for an easy enough draw and the prospect of an immediate qualification into the knockout rounds, bypassing a round which would hand us a big advantage.

You can view Sahin’s comments on Liverpool via @BVB on X:

