What Joyce just said about Chiesa shows Liverpool and player’s motivations

Liverpool have secured a deal for Federico Chiesa and the speed in which this deal has been completed shows just how willing all parties were to secure a move.

Providing further information on the move, Paul Joyce took to X to report: ‘Liverpool complete signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus for a guaranteed fee of £10m.

‘There is also an agreement for Liverpool to pay up to £2.5m in add ons, which is dependent on the club winning the Premier League and Champions League. Chiesa has signed a four-year deal and turned down interest from Saudi Arabia.’



READ MORE: Federico Chiesa given huge shoes to fill with famous Liverpool squad number

The fact that there are clauses for Premier League and Champions League success just shows the aspirations of our club at the moment, with the biggest prizes being desired.

Not only that but for the Italian to reject advances from the middle east shows that he is after football rewards and not financial ones, which is another big plus.

After Martin Zubimendi proved hard to convince on a move from Real Sociedad, we needed to see players excited about the prospect of playing for the Reds.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Slot may explain Brentford spat between pair

The 26-year-old certainly seems to be that man and Arne Slot’s squad will benefit from this enthusiasm and talent that has been so easy to see already.

The irony of taking the No.14 shirt from a man who chose Saudi Arabia over another season at Anfield may not be lost and let’s hope this transfer goes well for all parties.

When high aspiration from player and club combine, we could be in for a special conclusion to this transfer.

You can view Joyce’s update on Chiesa via @_pauljoyce on X:

Liverpool complete signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus for a guaranteed fee of £10m. There is also an agreement for Liverpool to pay up to £2.5m in add ons, which is dependent on the club winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Chiesa has signed a four-year deal and… — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 29, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions