Liverpool ‘close’ to securing 23y/o winger in left-field swoop with echoes of Mamardashvili deal

Having quickly concluded the signing of Federico Chiesa this week, reports suggest that Liverpool might still snap up another winger before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday night.

Arne Slot is nicely stocked for attacking options, with six high-quality forwards to call upon following the Italian’s arrival, but the Reds are also casting an eye to the future.

According to Kery Ruiz on X, LFC are’ close to’ securing a deal for Cesar Huerta, who plays for Pumas UNAM in his native Mexico.

It’s claimed that, even if Liverpool sign him before tomorrow night’s deadline, the 23-year-old will be loaned to a club in the Championship before returning to Merseyside next summer.

Liverpool fans could be forgiven for not knowing a great deal about Huerta, who predominantly plays on the left flank but can operate anywhere across the forward line.

The 23-year-old never made the grade at Guadalajara but has enjoyed better fortune with UNAM, for whom he’s netted 17 goals in 75 appearances, including two in five matches at the start of the Liga MX Apertura (opening championship).

Capped nine times by Mexico, he’s yet to play for a club outside his homeland, so the leap to a major European league would likely be a substantial step up. It therefore makes sense to test him in the Championship first before assessing his readiness for Arne Slot’s squad at Anfield.

The reported plan to sign Huerta now and loan him out for this season has echoes of the deal that Liverpool have struck with Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who signed for the Reds earlier this week but was instantly loaned back to the Mestalla for the remainder of 2024/25.

It remains to be seen whether any trusted sources closer to home will corroborate these reports from Latin America, but if indeed LFC’s interest in the winger is genuine, it’ll be interesting to see if they conclude a deal for him, and also how he’d then fare in England.

