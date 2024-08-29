Bid rejected: Paul Joyce shares evening Liverpool transfer news as club ‘not looking to sell’

Liverpool have rejected an offer from a rival Premier League club for one player at Anfield on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window.

Paul Joyce took to social media with news of a failed bid from Nottingham Forest for Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with the proposal believed to have fallen some way short of LFC’s valuation of the 25-year-old.

The Times journalist posted on X on Thursday evening: “Liverpool have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher. Offer well below Liverpool’s valuation and the club was not looking to sell.”

Liverpool have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher . Offer well below Liverpool’s valuation and the club was not looking to sell. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 29, 2024

READ MORE: (Video) Danny Murphy backs Slot to soon do one thing at Liverpool that Klopp couldn’t last season

READ MORE: Past champions and tournament newcomers among Liverpool’s opponents in Champions League draw

Kelleher’s future has been under the microscope throughout the summer, with the goalkeeper admitting shortly after the end of last season that he’s eager to play regular first-team football at this stage in his career, even if it means leaving Liverpool.

The Irishman has never let us down when called upon but has been most unfortunate to find himself at Anfield at the same time as Alisson Becker, who’s been consistently world-class ever since his arrival from Roma six years ago.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 25-year-old has seen his LFC prospects diminish further by the club’s acquisition of Giorgi Mamardashvili earlier this week, with the Georgia international – who’s been loaned straight back to Valencia for this term – in line to take over from the Brazilian as the Reds’ number one.

Joyce didn’t specify the amount of Forest’s offer for Kelleher, but we can likely assume that it was well below the £30m price tag that some reports have suggested is on the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper.

With Mamardashvili not arriving until next year and Alisson prone to sudden injury absences, Liverpool will probably be depending upon the Cork native at some point during the season, so hopefully we can hang onto him for another few months at least.

Whenever he does leave, though, he’ll do so with the greatest of respect and appreciation from Reds fans for his contributions since breaking into the first-team fold. He owes us nothing after being so patient over the past few years, that’s for sure!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions