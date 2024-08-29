Fabrizio Romano drops late-night update as saga over Liverpool gem takes yet another twist

Fabrizio Romano has shared news of yet another twist in the saga surrounding one Liverpool youngster as the summer transfer deadline rapidly approaches.

On Wednesday morning, the Italian reported that Red Bull Salzburg seemed to be nearing completion of a loan move for the 19-year-old, but a few hours later Barcelona had entered the mix.

Shortly after 11pm last night, Romano took to X to outline that the LaLiga giants’ hopes of signing the teenager had hit an insurmoundable roadblock.

The journalist stated: “Barcelona currently can’t proceed with Stefan Bajcetic deal due to issues with Financial Fair Play. Salzburg expect Stefan to travel on Thursday to complete loan move from #LFC revealed two days ago. If nothing changes on Thursday morning, Salzburg hope to get it done.”

In a further tweet, he shared a quote from Bajcetic’s father, who told RAC1: “We didn’t expect Barça to enter the race… we have all ready to go to Salzburg, but we still don’t have any info on what’s gonna happen. I’d like Stefan to play for a top club like Barça or same Liverpool; he’s ready for top clubs.”

🚨🔴 Barcelona currently can’t proceed with Stefan Bajcetić deal due to issues with Financial Fair Play. Salzburg expect Stefan to travel on Thursday to complete loan move from #LFC revealed two days ago. If nothing changes on Thursday morning, Salzburg hope to get it done. pic.twitter.com/2dl6d97y4d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

From appearing to be Salzburg-bound 24 hours ago to Barcelona throwing in a curveball yesterday evening, before now being ruled out of the race for him, it’s been a whirlwind day for Bajcetic without any decision being made as to his immediate future.

It once again looks as if Pep Lijnders’ side will wrap up a loan deal for him, which aligns with the reported preference of Anfield chiefs despite Thiago Alcantara’s best efforts to sway him towards a move to Camp Nou.

A switch to the Austrian side will give the 19-year-old a chance to play Champions League football and develop under a manager who he knows from their shared time at Liverpool, doing so away from the constant scrutiny which’d come with representing the Catalan giants.

Hopefully the Reds won’t live to regret loaning out Bajcetic, should Arne Slot’s midfield depth be tested to its limits if multiple injuries were to arise in that area of the pitch during the season ahead.

At least the Spanish youngster seems to have greater clarity over his immediate future with FFP scuppering Barcelona’s hopes of landing him. It now looks as if he’ll follow Lijnders, Vitor Matos, Andreas Kornmayer and Bobby Clark to Salzburg.

