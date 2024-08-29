‘Never a possibility’ – Romano quashes speculation over potential pre-deadline Liverpool exit

Fabrizio Romano has emphatically poured cold water on shock rumours regarding a potential big-name exit from Liverpool in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, AFCAMDEN prompted speculation over a possible move to Arsenal for Darwin Nunez, claming that the 25-year-old was ‘keen to move to London’ and that the Reds were ‘willing to sell’, albeit describing the switch as ‘improbable but not impossible’.

Speaking on Playback, the Italian reporter made it quite clear that the Uruguayan won’t be leaving Anfield before tomorrow night’s deadline.

Romano stated: “I saw some reports people sent me. Again I have no idea where this is coming from, about Darwin pushing to leave Liverpool.

“I think it’s important to say for those who follow Liverpool, who like Darwin or maybe don’t like Darwin, it’s important to clarify that Darwin is absolutely not planning to leave Liverpool, at least not this summer. I can guarantee this – Darwin is really, really focused on Liverpool.

“Darwin is really happy with Arne Slot, with what they had the chance to do in the first weeks together. He’s very happy with the new approach under the new coach. Full focus for Darwin on Liverpool. Obviously this season is going to be important, he wants to feel like an important player, so let’s see how the season will go.

“For this summer, it has never been a possibility for Darwin to leave Liverpool, never a possibility, and never Darwin has asked Liverpool to go. I can guarantee this exactly from those close to Darwin Nunez.”

The speculation about Nunez sprouted from virtually nowhere and never gained any real traction, and Romano has thankfully put it firmly to bed with his emphatic riposte.

The thought that Liverpool would sell an important first-team player to a direct Premier League rival in the final three days of the transfer window is mind-boggling, particularly during a summer when incoming business had been nonexistent until this week.

If the unthinkable had happened and Richard Hughes had sanctioned a move to Arsenal for the Uruguayan in his first few months as LFC sporting director, it would’ve been a sure-fire way to turn the fan base against him, particularly when new signings had been so slow in coming.

Despite Nunez having to settle for substitute outings in his first two league games this season, Romano’s insistence that the 25-year-old is enjoying life under Arne Slot indicates that our number 9 is quite happy to stay put, and starting opportunities will surely come his way during a hectic campaign.

For the time being, any conjecture over the Uruguay forward leaving Liverpool can be promptly dismissed.

