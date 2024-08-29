Fabrizio Romano drops teasing update on former reported Liverpool target; he’s about to move

What could have been for Liverpool and Fluminense’s Andre Trindade…

The Brazilian footballer was not deemed the right peg for the No.6 hole in Liverpool’s squad during Jurgen Klopp’s reign – but might he have been better suited to Arne Slot’s more possession-oriented style of play?

It’s a question we may never find the answer to given that the 23-year-old is now Wolves-bound.

Fabrizio Romano shared another teasing transfer update on the holding midfielder on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, hinting that a deal is only a matter of time.

The Merseysiders have since landed Giorgi Mamardashvili (sent to Valencia on loan for a year) and are closing in on a move for Federico Chiesa.

Would Andre suit Liverpool’s new system?

Andre in action for Fluminense – (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

It’s worth highlighting from the off that it’s not been a total overhaul in system by the new man in charge.

That said, a destroyer profile in the six is no longer a clear priority. Instead, someone capable of comfortably holding possession (and doing this competently under pressure) is the new status quo.

Judging by Andre’s pass completion rate (95.2% per 90) and low dispossession stats (0.78 per 90 on average), a case could be made for the Fluminense man having been a potentially ideal fit at Anfield.

Perhaps it’ll be worth keeping an eye on his progress at Molineux Stadium this term!

