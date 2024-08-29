(Video) Mo Salah keeps Liverpool fans guessing after fresh claim about his Anfield future

Mo Salah has kept Liverpool fans guessing as to whether or not he’ll still be at the club this time next year.

The Egyptian is into the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week contract at Anfield, by the end of which he’ll have just turned 33, and speculation has been rife regarding his future on Merseyside.

Our number 11 was asked about the matter in an interview with Sky Sports, and he insisted that his focus is on the here-and-now rather than what lies ahead.

Salah claimed: “Before the season, I was like ‘I have one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’. I don’t want to think about next year; I don’t want to think about the future.

“Let’s enjoy the last year [of my contract] and see. The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.”

Publicly at least, the Egyptian King is adopting a classic poker face regarding his future, which leaves open the possibility of a contract renewal but could also heighten concerns that this may be his final season at Anfield.

Based on the manner in which he’s started the campaign, with goals in our first two Premier League matches, hopefully he’ll feel that he’s not ready to close the Liverpool chapter of his career for another while at least.

You can view Salah’s comments below (from 8:05), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: