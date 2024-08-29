Daniel Sturridge can’t believe Liverpool transfer news that he’s heard regarding ‘top-tier’ gem

Daniel Sturridge has voiced his delight at Liverpool all but securing the signing of Federico Chiesa.

As per The Athletic, the Reds have agreed a deal for the Juventus forward worth an initial £10m (with £2.5m in add-ons), a remarkably low price for a 26-year-old with a proven track record in Serie A and Europe.

Taking to X on Wednesday night, the former LFC striker couldn’t believe the price of the impending transfer, giving credit to the club’s previous sporting directors Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, both of whom now have senior roles within FSG’s overall portfolio.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Sturridge posted: “Chiesa to Liverpool is a top tier signing. Really good 1v1, pace, tenacious and can finish. Genuinely shocked at the price tag. Mike and Jools strike again lol…”

Chiesa to Liverpool is a top tier signing. Really good 1v1 , pace , tenacious and can finish. Genuinely shocked at the price tag,. Mike and Jools strike again lol… pic.twitter.com/cRXmx7F0xn — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 28, 2024

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops late-night update as saga over Liverpool gem takes yet another twist

READ MORE: Georgia coach makes bold Mamardashvili predicton that Liverpool fans would love to come true

The only thing more surprising than the haste with which Liverpool have all but wrapped up the signing of Chiesa is the cost of the impending transfer.

Liverpool reaped just over £50m from the sales of Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg to Brentford, both of whom are talented players but made little first-team impact at Anfield, whereas the Italy forward has scored 47 goals in Serie A and six in the Champions League, along with winning Euro 2020 with his country.

During his time as the Reds’ sporting director, Edwards forged a reputation for snapping up tremendous signings on the cheap (e.g. Andy Robertson for £10m) and yielding substantial fees for fringe players (e.g. Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United for £23.5m).

While it’s now Richard Hughes who’s tasked with handling such affairs, the effect of FSG’S CEO of Football still resonates, and LFC’s renown for extremely shrewd transfer dealings has struck again with the imminent move for Chiesa.

The 26-year-old will still need to show that he can make the desired impact at Liverpool, but if he keeps himself fit and proves to be as prolific in the Premier League as he was in Italy, the £12.5m deal will go down as yet another Liverpool masterstroke.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions