Transfer off: Sky Sports journalist says late Liverpool deal won’t go ahead after ‘concrete talks’

Tyler Morton’s proposed loan move to Bayer Leverkusen will reportedly now not go ahead.

Florian Plettenberg shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon as fellow Liverpool Academy product Stefan Bajcetic makes his loan switch to RB Salzburg.

🚨🔴 Tyler #Morton will not join Bayer 04 Leverkusen! It’s decided now after concrete talks and negotiations between all parties involved. It’s also decided that Leverkusen will not sign a new midfielder in the next hours. #LFC @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/QVF6UdBFCe — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2024

It remains to be seen why exactly the move failed to come to fruition. However, one could perhaps venture there was either some concern over the lack of depth available in the No.6 position for the Reds or over the No.80’s potential playing time in Germany.

Where does this leave Liverpool?

We’re open to another late surprise in the window after we agreed deals for Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili – particularly any that would see our backline bolstered before the window shuts.

The departures of Joel Matip and Sepp van den Berg have, we feel, left us rather short of centre-back options.

However, as far as the midfield is concerned, we’d be extremely surprised to see a midfielder added to the squad come August 30.

Take any rumours linking us with the likes of Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (Fichajes), for instance, with the finest pinch of salt, Reds!

