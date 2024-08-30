(Video) Amazing thing Slot did when he met Chiesa for first time

Federico Chiesa has become the newest face at Liverpool and this meant that Arne Slot was finally given the chance to introduce someone to the club, rather than the other way round.

As the Italian walked into the canteen for the first time, his new boss was waiting and so were the club’s cameras.

They captured the Dutchman saying: “Good to see you, in real life! You’ve already met the boys? It’s good to have you.”

The smile on the face of the 26-year-old was as broad as the River Mersey and let’s hope this is the start of a beautiful relationship.

You can watch the moment between Slot and Chiesa via @LFC on X:

A warm welcome from Arne 🤗 pic.twitter.com/6KEm6ovTJl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 30, 2024

