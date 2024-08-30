(Video) ‘If something comes…’ – Jamie Carragher drops Liverpool deadline day prediction

Jamie Carragher isn’t expecting any frantic activity from Liverpool on transfer deadline day, although he hasn’t completely dismissed the possibility of a last-minute signing if it’s ‘at the right price’.

A quiet summer for the Reds on the marketplace caught fire in recent days with deals being concluded for Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa, although supporters may fear that a couple of key parts of Arne Slot’s squad haven’t been strengthened sufficiently.

The ex-LFC defender was speaking to Sky Sports on Friday morning when he said that his former club might still be ‘short’ in one or two positions, and that Richard Hughes won’t indulge in any ‘reckless’ transfer activity today.

Carragher declared: “I think that Liverpool are still short, not in terms of numbers but maybe in terms of quality, at centre-back and in the holding midfield position. We know Arne Slot feels that because there was obviously a deal that fell down with Zubimendi a few weeks ago.

“They’re definitely two areas that Liverpool will try and fill, but I don’t think they’ll do anything reckless today or panic in buying someone at the last minute.

“I think if something comes, a player who they really want at the right price, they will do it, but I don’t know if they’ll get involved in a bidding war or a player who comes out of nowhere that you wouldn’t expect.”

Liverpool have brought a player in on each of the last two summer transfer deadline days, acquiring Arthur Melo on an ill-fated loan in 2022 and signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich this time last year.

The possibility of a last-minute swoop can never be fully discounted, but as Carragher has said, the chances of a dramatic piece of business emerging today appear slim, especially after such a busy week of incomings.

Nonetheless, let’s see if there’s anything in store between now and 11pm!

