Two more Liverpool youngsters set for loan exits amid widescale deadline day raid on Anfield

It’s becoming increasingly clear that, at the end of a week in which Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa were signed, transfer deadline day at Liverpool is all about which players will be leaving Anfield.

Championship clubs have been feasting on peripheral and/or up-and-coming talent on Merseyside, with Calum Scanlon joining Millwall on loan yesterday and Nat Phillips on the brink of a similar move to Derby.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, the list of temporary exits from LFC is set for two more additions before the 11pm deadline tonight.

Middlesbrough appear to have won the battle with Hull to sign Ben Doak on loan, while fellow young winger Kaide Gordon is expected to move to Norwich for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign.

With Chiesa’s arrival bringing the number of senior forwards at Liverpool to six (with three starting berths available), it’s no surprise that Doak and Gordon are on the verge of going out on loan so that they’ll accrue valuable first-team exposure.

Championship moves have worked out well for the likes of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton in the past, albeit that the second of those has joined Brentford permanently and the latter has yet to establish himself at Anfield.

Middlesbrough currently have just one natural right winger (according to Transfermarkt), so the Scottish youngster should get plenty of opportunities under Michael Carrick provided he can stay fit.

Competition for attacking berths at Norwich will be stiffer for Gordon, but the 19-year-old will be hopeful of living up to the promise which has seen him dubbed a ‘special‘ talent by Jurgen Klopp previously.

Both young attackers have had more than their fair share of injury woe already in their fledgling careers, but fingers crossed those problems are now a thing of the past and they can excel with their impending loan moves to the Riverside and Carrow Road respectively.

In Elliott, they have a prime example of how a successful spell in the second tier can provide the platform to go on and become a first-team mainstay at Liverpool.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions