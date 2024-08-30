(Video) Liverpool gem has two options on the table as Sky reporter shares news of likely loan exit

One in-demand Liverpool youngster now seems to have a straight choice between two clubs who are ‘pushing’ to sign him on transfer deadline day.

Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph had reported on Thursday that Ben Doak had as many as seven teams submitting loan offers for him, although that list of suitors appears to have been whittled down to a couple.

The same journalist provided an update on the 18-year-old just after 1pm this afternoon, with his information shared live on air by colleagues.

As per Sky Sports News, “We understand that Hull and Middlesbrough are pushing to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak on loan. It’s understood that Liverpool and the 18-year-old are deciding which option would be better suited for his development…either Hull or Middlesbrough may secure his services.”

The former of those two options has served other players well on loan from the Reds, with Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton both excelling at the MKM Stadium last season, and there’s an opening for a natural right winger in Tim Walter’s current squad.

The Scottish teenager might also fancy his chances of regular game-time at the Riverside, where Isaiah Jones is the only specialist right-sided attacker, according to Transfermarkt.

The strong relationship with Hull could swing it in their favour, but the most important thing for Doak and Liverpool is that he ends up at the club where he’ll be likeliest to get plenty of minutes.

You can view the latest on Doak below, via @SkySportsNews on X: