Journalist says Liverpool ‘made inquiries’ over 23-year-old midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly said to have made inquiries over Alan Varela this summer.

The Merseysiders haven’t sent an offer for the FC Porto star and it’s additionally understood that the Portuguese outfit ‘have no intention’ of allowing the midfielder to leave this summer.

In a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter) by AS’ Eduardo Burgos, the following was reported: “Liverpool made inquiries about Alan Varela, but did not end up sending any offers. Porto have no intention of letting him leave in this market. He is non-transferable for Villas-Boas, the new president of the club.”

El Liverpool realizó un sondeo por Alan Varela, pero no terminó por mandar ninguna oferta. El Oporto no tiene intención de dejarle salir en este mercado. Es intransferible para Villas-Boas, nuevo presidente de la entidad. pic.twitter.com/YSCfeUzF9F — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) August 30, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Arne Slot’s men are set to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

READ MORE: Liverpool hit with second Man United selection blow after Chiesa news this morning

READ MORE: Arne Slot drops huge summer transfer window claim on deadline day

Would Alan Varela have suited Arne Slot’s system?

In the Dutchman’s more possession-focused system – which relies more on a controller than the destroyer fans became accustomed to under Jurgen Klopp – Varela may very well have ticked a number of boxes.

The Argentine is more than competent in possession, ranking in the 88th percentile for pass completion, according to stats compiled by FBref. His dispossession stats are equally impressive, only losing the ball after being tackled by an opposing player 0.6 times per 90 on average.

For the record, Ryan Gravenberch’s average sits much higher at 1.18.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions