(Video) Chiesa is greeted by his new Liverpool teammates in training amid 5-word quip from Trent

Federico Chiesa has reported for duty on his first full day as a Liverpool player, being warmly welcomed by his new teammates at the AXA Training Centre.

Footage uploaded to the club’s official social media channels shows the 26-year-old being greeted by captain Virgil van Dijk and Tyler Morton, among others.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also filmed welcoming the new arrival before turning towards the camera and exclaiming with a smile: ‘New boy on the block!’

It’s wonderful to see Chiesa getting such an appreciative welcome on his first day at Liverpool training, and although Arne Slot has indicated that Sunday’s match against Manchester United will probably come too soon for him, hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer for the Italy star to be given his Reds debut!

