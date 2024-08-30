Liverpool hit with second Man United selection blow after Chiesa news this morning

Liverpool are likely to be without both Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones for their upcoming Premier League trip to Manchester United.

David Lynch reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Scouse midfielder is set to miss training on Friday and is ‘unlikely to be fit’ for the tie in question.

Curtis Jones will miss training today and looking unlikely to be fit for Liverpool's trip to Manchester United.

The Reds secured two wins from their opening league fixtures against Ipswich Town and Brentford.

Curtis Jones’ poor injury fortune continues

It’s extremely unfortunate that a player of Jones’ quality – whose talents would be particularly well-suited to the demands of Arne Slot’s system – finds himself sidelined once more.

Although, it’s worth asking questions over where this leaves with the depth of the midfield.

We’re already considered somewhat short as far as the holding six role is concerned (having weakened ourselves further by sending Stefan Bajcetic out on loan).

Jones’ continued absence means there’s a clear lack of an available alternative to rest Alexis Mac Allister if need be – unless we’re prepared to play Dominik Szoboszlai in the double pivot.

Should Liverpool expect further arrivals?

Anfield chiefs are said to have harboured some interest in FC Porto’s Alan Varela for some time.

However, reports of Liverpool officially renewing such interest in the Primeira Liga footballer are understood to be wide of the mark.

Arne Slot has certainly suggested it’s more likely than not that we enter September without further additions beyond Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

