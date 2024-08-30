Sky reporter: Liverpool have seven offers for ‘brilliant’ prodigy who’s wowed Sir Kenny Dalglish

One Liverpool youngster is very much a man in demand on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Federico Chiesa’s arrival at Anfield has strengthened Arne Slot’s already fearsome attacking options even further, and it could have a bearing on a young teammate who now faces an even tougher battle for first-team minutes.

On Thursday, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph reported that the Reds have received no fewer than seven loan offers for Ben Doak, with a cross-section of suitors from the Premier League and Championship.

Liverpool are understood to have ‘given the green light’ for the 18-year-old to depart temporarily and are ‘weighing up the best option for his development’.

Chiesa’s arrival means that, barring a glut of injuries in attack, Doak will realistically find it difficult to feature much for Liverpool this season, so a loan move could indeed be the best option for his development at this time.

The teenager has only made 12 senior appearances in his fledgling career, but those have been for two of the UK’s biggest clubs in LFC and Celtic, and he impressed sufficiently to be included in the provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024 before injury deprived him of a place at the tournament.

He’s even had an endorsement from the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish, who’s said that the 18-year-old has been ‘brilliant‘ for the Reds. In this part of the world, praise from a man who’s had a stand at Anfield named after him carries enormous weight.

However, having been sidelined for several months last season due to knee surgery, Doak will need to be handled with care by any club who take him on loan.

A full campaign in either the Premier League or Championship could work wonders for the gifted youngster, whose immediate prospects at Liverpool seem limited but who could thrive if he gets regular game-time in England’s top two tiers.

It comes as no surprise to us that the Scot is attracting such widespread interest from clubs who’ve sensed an opportunity for a loan swoop now that Chiesa is at Anfield.

