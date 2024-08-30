Liverpool player gets international call-up despite being overlooked by Slot so far this season

Three more Liverpool players have been called up for their country for the upcoming international window, one of whom will be especially pleased.

As confirmed by englandfootball.com, the Anfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton have all been named in the England under-21 squad by interm head coach Ben Futcher for the September double header against Northern Ireland and Austria.

The latter will be especially appreciative of his call-up, having yet to even make the bench for his club in the opening weeks of the Premier League season under Arne Slot.

Morton had seemed very likely to leave Liverpool this week, but with Stefan Bajcetic set to join Red Bull Salzburg on loan, the Merseysiders rejected an offer from Bayer Leverkusen for the 21-year-old.

Neither his lack of club involvement nor the upward shift of former England under-21 boss Lee Carsley to interim charge of the senior team counted against the Reds midfielder, who won three caps for the Young Lions last season, most recently playing in a 5-1 win away to Azerbaijan in March.

Unless the youngster agreed a loan exit on transfer deadline day, it seems likely that he’ll have little matchday involvement, with opportunities at Anfield set to be limited barring a substantial injury crisis.

Morton will therefore be eager to use his international duty to prove a point to Slot and demonstrate that, if he’s still at Liverpool beyond tonight, he can make a valuable contribution for the Reds over the next few months.

