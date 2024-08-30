Nat Phillips’ Liverpool future seems clearer after latest Pearce update

Nat Phillips achieved cult hero status after helping Liverpool qualify for the Champions League during the 2020/21 campaign but hasn’t been given much chance for further impact since.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce provided an update on the player: ‘Defender Nat Phillips is also hoping to secure a temporary move.’

Seeing as it is yet another temporary move away from Anfield that is being touted, it seems the story is not quite over at the club for the defender.

Also in his final year of the contract for the Reds, the 27-year-old is reportedly earning £65k per week (via Capology) which may well be a sticking point for potential suitors.

Seeing as the Bolton Baresi has made just eight first team appearances for the club since this famous campaign where he and Rhys Williams made such an impact, the writing seems to be on the wall for an eventual goodbye.

The reward for his vital contribution was a new contract but that seems to have also stalled an exit which would have probably furthered his career.

Leaving Merseyside as a 28-year-old free agent could impact the further future plans for the central defender but it seems somewhat likely that he’s rejected advances from other clubs because the wages can’t be matched.

This potential final loan departure signals the end of an era for the player, just as Arne Slot begins his as our head coach.

