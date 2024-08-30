‘Incredible’ Liverpool powerhouse set to have medical ahead of impending Anfield exit – reports

It doesn’t look as if Liverpool will make any deadline day signings this summer, but it seems increasingly likely that there’ll be some last-minute exits.

Ben Doak reportedly has a straight choice between joining Hull or Middlesbrough on loan, and another Reds player also seems to be on his way to the Championship on a temporary basis.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, Nat Phillips is set to complete a loan move to Derby County, having been given the go-ahead to undertake a medical with the Rams, where he’ll spend the remainder of this season.

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele noted that Liverpool originally wanted to sell the 27-year-old this summer but have instead allowed him to leave on a temporary deal.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool gem has two options on the table as Sky reporter shares news of likely loan exit

READ MORE: (Video) Chiesa is greeted by his new Liverpool teammates in training amid 5-word quip from Trent

Phillips will always be a cult hero among Liverpool fans after the heroic role that he played in securing a top-four finish during the injury-ravaged 2020/21 season, and of course his majestic Cruyff turn at the San Siro in the Champions League later that year.

Jurgen Klopp hailed the defender as ‘incredible‘ after the aforementioned campaign, although the ‘Bolton Baresi’ hasn’t managed to establish himself at Anfield, with three loan exits over the past couple of years.

He’ll turn 28 next March, and there’s a fear that he’ll never truly put down roots during what has been a stacatto career up to now.

Even with Phillips set to join Derby on loan, Liverpool will be faced with a big decision over the next few months, with his contract expiring in 2025. Will he be granted another extension at Anfield, or will that be the moment to let him depart for good?

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions