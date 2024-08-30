(Video) ‘I’m so happy’: New LFC signing Federico Chiesa meets Slot for the first time

Federico Chiesa might very well be the happiest man to have ever signed for Liverpool Football Club.

The Italian international couldn’t keep a grin off his face as he reported for duty at the AXA training centre, even bumping into his new head coach, Arne Slot, on the way.

We’ve got a feeling the former Juventus man could be about to become a real fan favourite at Anfield.

Though, we’ll all likely have to wait to see him in action until after our upcoming trip to Old Trafford.

