Pearce predicts Liverpool duo could exit before window closes; exodus continues

It’s been a week of transfer activity that seemed unlikely when the window went very stale for Liverpool fans but we could now see further exits.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce stated: ‘Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon are attracting plenty of interest from Championship clubs.’

With it being a matter of hours before the window closes for Premier League clubs, it’s likely we’d have to see some swift movement from the second tier sides in order to secure deals for our youngsters.

The presence of Federico Chiesa has rubber-stamped the lack of minutes that both academy graduates were likely to receive in this window.

Now it’s understandable from all parties to hurry through a move that would secure first team football, something that both lads really need to see.

Ben Doak looked like he’d be the winger for the Europa League last season but injuries seriously hampered his chances of success for the Reds and at the Euros for Scotland.

Kaide Gordon has had even worse fitness issues and it’s a real need now to see if he can replicate his prior form and prove his fitness at a senior level.

Arne Slot seems to have secured the short-term future of the right wing with Mo Salah and our newest signing from Juventus but there’s a long-term role up for grabs.

It’s likely whoever impresses more in the upcoming campaign will be entrusted with another season at Anfield, whilst the other could be packing their bags.

