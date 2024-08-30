Pearce provides telling Joe Gomez update as transfer window inches towards close

Liverpool fans have had an unexpectedly busy week of transfer business which included the signing of Federico Chiesa but it seems we may not be done yet, with an update being provided on Joe Gomez.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce stated: ‘There’s been a lot of speculation about Joe Gomez and Caoimhin Kelleher, but they are both training with Slot’s squad at Kirkby today.’

The defender particularly has been the target of a lot of transfer speculation in recent weeks and with the window close to slamming shut until January, then the presence of him in training should suggest an exit isn’t close.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah worryingly starts reflecting on Liverpool legacy as contract nears end

If we praise the signing of the Italian striker to add more depth to the attacking department of the squad, then keeping our No.2 adds more security in the centre of defence and the right back position too.

The versatility of 27-year-old means we will also have another option at left back and defensive midfield, making it even easier to understand why we would keep him on Merseyside.

The club will remain opportunistic within the market but it would be very rushed to see a new player arrive and a sale arranged in the coming hours.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah finally explains the meaning behind his new iconic celebration

To keep hold of our longest serving player and the only one left who has played under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp, will add a lot of experience to the dressing room.

Let’s hope that he can show Arne Slot the talents we’re very aware the England international possesses and that means he forces a way into the starting line-up.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions