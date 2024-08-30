(Video) Salah finally explains the meaning behind his new iconic celebration

Mo Salah scores a lot of goals but doesn’t always pull off the most extravagant celebrations, though this season we’ve seen something a bit different.

Speaking about the bow and arrow routine we’ve seen of late, the 32-year-old said: “I was watching the UFC, Alex Pereira against Israel Adesanya and when [Adesanya] won the second fight against Pereira – he celebrated like that.

“So, I like the celebration and that’s why I did it!”

It reveals a new side of the Egyptian King that many weren’t aware about, that he seems to have an interest in the UFC.

Given his coy response to any possible contract negotiations at Anfield, perhaps he’s plotting a route to the octagon himself!

You can view Salah’s comments via @MenInBlazers on X:

MO SALAH REVEALS THE STORY BEHIND HIS NEW CELEBRATION 👑🇪🇬🏹 pic.twitter.com/rAASomod5C — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 29, 2024

