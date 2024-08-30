(Video) Salah praises Liverpool’s ‘senior group’ for adapting to Slot’s new instructions

Mo Salah is now among the leadership group at Liverpool and is one of our longest serving players at the club and because of this, he has a key role to ensure Arne Slot’s words are adhered to within the dressing room.

Speaking with Men in Blazers about playing for a new manager, the 32-year-old said: “It’s quite different than before, now we want to control the ball all the time.

“I’m not saying before was not [like this] but before wasn’t really number one thing because with Jurgen we just try to, most of the time, counterattack or counter press and try to get the ball as high as possible.

“Now, we’re still doing that for sure but also when you have the ball you have more time to keep the ball and just try to move the ball around.

“So, we’re more patient now with the ball, the system is quite different but I think we are adapting very well – especially the senior group.”

It shows a pride in the way that the club has adapted to a change from Jurgen Klopp to the Dutchman and it certainly helps when the senior players are all pulling in the same direction.

If we keep winning 2-0 every game as well, that will also help the adaptation period!

You can watch Salah’s comments on Slot (from 5:49) via Men in Blazers on YouTube:

