(Video) Salah worryingly starts reflecting on Liverpool legacy as contract nears end

Mo Salah seems to be remaining coy about whether we he will be renewing his contract at Liverpool and now he’s worryingly started reflecting on his legacy at Anfield.

Speaking with Men in Blazers, the 32-year-old said: “[Liverpool fans] say that [I’m] one of the best players who ever played for Liverpool. I don’t have to say the best but it’s their decision but at least I say one of the best.

“They can say one of the top two it’s fine… between me and Stevie is okay.”

READ MORE: (Video) Salah finally explains the meaning behind his new iconic celebration

It showcases the elite confidence that our No.11 has in his own ability but it’s also safe to say that any fan he bumps into won’t hesitate on telling him how great he is.

Let’s hope this isn’t the beginning of the end of the Egyptian King’s story for the Reds but if it is, you can’t argue with what he’s done for us so far.

You can watch Salah’s comments (from 7:37) via Men in Blazers on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions