(Video) Salah discusses secret behind elite fitness at 32-y/o

Mo Salah may be in his early thirties but isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, especially since the start of this season for Liverpool.

Speaking with Men in Blazers about the secrets behind his abs, the 32-year-old said: “The abs are made in a kitchen not in a gym first,so you have to really eat well.

“So, it’s not about just in the gym but when you eat well you burn fats, that’s where you start see the shredder in your body – so the most important thing I think is food first, then also gym second.”

It’s perhaps not the advice that health enthusiasts will want to hear as it seems, quite unsurprising, that it’s a lot more than just doing some sit-ups.

If there’s one person to listen to on this though it’s our Egyptian King!

You can watch Salah’s comments via @MenInBlazers on X:

MO SALAH REVEALS THE SECRET TO HIS PICTURE-PERFECT ABS 👀 (You’re not going to like it 🍩 ) pic.twitter.com/NsR08ShUar — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 29, 2024

