Arne Slot drops huge summer transfer window claim on deadline day

Arne Slot has admitted that he’s not expecting Liverpool to welcome further signings to the club in the current window.

David Lynch picked up the head coach’s pre-Manchester United comments and shared them on X (formerly Twitter).

It follows the club’s successful moves for Giorgi Mamardashvili (sent back on loan to Valencia) and Federico Chiesa (signed from Juventus).

Arne Slot says he is "not expecting anything" in terms of further signings before the deadline. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) August 30, 2024

The Dutchman has already suggested that our latest signing is more likely than not to miss out on our Sunday trip to Old Trafford.

Have Liverpool done enough to be competitive in 2024/25?

We’d be foolish to dismiss the credentials of this highly-talented Liverpool squad – especially one that Arne Slot is convinced he can improve with or without additional bodies coming in before the deadline.

Whilst we didn’t add to areas in need like at centre-half and the holding six, the arrival of Chiesa is particularly welcome given concerns over the lack of depth beyond Mo Salah on the right flank.

Still, we wonder whether Ibrahima Konate can stay fit through an entire season. If the worst should come to pass for injuries, will Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah be enough to weather the storm?

Only time will tell.

