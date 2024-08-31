The five pieces of transfer business Liverpool completed on deadline day as Slot’s squad is sorted

Liverpool fans went through somewhat of a roller coaster during the transfer window, where the emphasis seemed to be on trimming down the players who weren’t needed and waiting before making a move.

Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrivals showed the opportunistic approach which allowed a short-term solution to the right wing and long-term depth to our goalkeeping department.

As for deadline day itself though, liverpoolfc.com confirmed five separate deals throughout the day and some may have been missed given the hectic nature of this landmark event in the football calendar.

First was Stefan Bajcetic who made a loan switch to Red Bull Salzburg, an opportunity to prove form and fitness under the stewardship of Pep Lijnders in Austria.

Marcelo Pitaluga was next through the door and he completed a loan to Livingston, after struggling at St. Pats in the last campaign this could be last chance saloon for the stopper who now has a very tough job to secure a long-term career at Anfield.

In the final year of his contract, Nat Phillips’s move to Derby County on loan may well be the last time we say a temporary farewell to the Bolton Baresi before his Merseyside story ends for good.

Ben Doak’s loan to Middlesborough was the penulitmate deal of the day, with injuries seriously hampering progression in Jurgen Klopp’s Europa League squads and Scotland in the Euros last season – this is a great chance to play some regular football.

Much like with the Scot, the arrival of Chiesa from Juventus blocked any real chance of game time for Kaide Gordon and so his late loan to Norwich allows a similar chance to prove form and fitness in the Championship.

Five loans on the last day, finalising Arne Slot’s squad for his maiden campaign as head coach – until this madness starts again in January that is!

