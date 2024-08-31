(Video) Hilarious thing Tsimikas did for Gomez during Liverpool training session

Joe Gomez was linked to many moves away from Liverpool this summer but now that the window has closed, his future lies with the Reds.

Taking part in pre-Manchester United training, our No.2 was part of the shooting drills with his teammates – including Kostas Tsimikas.

As the England international dispatched some impressive efforts on goal, the Greek Scouser started to sing: “Ain’t nobody, like Joe Gomez. Makes me happy, makes me feel this way!”

It shows exactly why the left back is so loved within the dressing room, even if his fellow defender didn’t quite seem to have as much fun with this banter!

You can watch Tsimikas and Gomez (from 16:12) via LFCTV Go:

