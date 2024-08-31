Liverpool Champions League winner’s son handed start against Manchester United

Liverpool fans are lucky enough to support a team that has won the European Cup on six separate occasions and that means we have a lot of Reds who have a winners’ medal in their personal collection.

One of these is Djibril Cisse and his son is currently in our academy, leading to the youngster being given the start against Manchester United’s under-18s.

As the club’s X account announced the starting line-up for our under-18s for the match, we could see that wearing the No.10 shirt for the match would be Prince Kobe Cisse.

READ MORE: (Video) Hilarious thing Tsimikas did for Gomez during Liverpool training session

The fact that the 16-year-old is playing in an age group two years above his own, shows that those within the academy clearly rate his talents in front of goal.

He will be hoping to emulate, if not better, his father’s record of 24 goals and five assists in 79 games for the Reds that included winning the Super Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

If the Chester-born attacker is able to do that, then making an impact against the youngsters from Old Trafford in his second match for the U18s would be a very good way to start!

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will worry after watching Chiesa walk out of training

There’s a long journey to playing under Arne Slot but it’s certainly a story that will garner a lot of interest along the way.

You can view confirmation of Cisse playing for Liverpool’s Under-18s via @LFC on X:

Here's how the U18s line-up to face Manchester United this morning 👊 Watch LIVE on LFCTV GO as the young Reds kick-off at 11am BST, with our coverage starting five minutes earlier 📺 pic.twitter.com/tKtAboWZUY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions