Liverpool Champions League fixture reveal presents week from hell for Slot

With the Champions League format being so heavily changed Liverpool fans didn’t know what order we would be playing our matches until they were revealed by UEFA.

Arguably the biggest game on the list was facing Real Madrid at home and that has been confirmed as a match that will be played on the 27th of November.

This may not seem like an important date but seeing as we face Manchester City at Anfield three days later, it presents an unenviable task for Arne Slot and his players.

Fortune, as it always seems to, has shone on Pep Guardiola though and he will face the prospect of playing Feyenoord at the Etihad four days before the meeting.

Despite this being a new format of the competition that should increase excitement, it doesn’t seem fair that we’re playing the holders of the competition whilst the Citizens face weaker opposition.

Their whole draw has been considerably easier than the Reds and now we have a big job on our hands to get a top eight finish and progress through to the knockout rounds earlier by skipping a round of matches.

Fatigue, fitness and form will be massive for this spell of games but we face a possible 18 other clashes before these matches.

It’s not as if life gets easier for us after this either, as we face Newcastle United and then Everton and both are away from home – after Real and City.

This is all part of the job though and let’s hope we can come out victorious!

You can view confirmation of Liverpool’s Champions League games via @LFC on X:

