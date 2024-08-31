(Video) Liverpool fans will worry after watching Chiesa walk out of training

Our newest signing Federico Chiesa was viewed as a risky signing which is why we managed to secure such a cheap deal for the forward to come to Liverpool.

Thanks to ‘Inside Training’ on LFCTV Go, we could see the Italian take part in the early parts of yesterday’s session but when it came to attacking drills – the 26-year-old was absent.

Cameras captured the moment the former Juventus man walked out of action, with his thumbs-up to well-wishers seemingly alleviating worries of a serious injury.

However, watching Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo be part of the final drills in front of goal and no place for the new man – it’s certainly a little worrying.

You can watch Chiesa walk out of training (from 13:27) via LFCTV Go:

