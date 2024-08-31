Gary Neville drops intriguing Man United v Liverpool prediction as Carragher jab made

Predictions for a game of such intensity as Liverpool vs Manchester United can be near pointless.

Cliche as it is, form does have the capacity to be thrown out of the window whenever these two English heavyweights meet.

Gary Neville admitted he wasn’t confident about his former side’s chances of extracting maximum points on Sunday, though noted that current United boss Erik ten Hag had a knack for getting results at the right time.

“I don’t think it will be a big defeat for United on Sunday by any stretch of the imagination. I wouldn’t say I’m confident, but they have a habit of turning up and arriving in moments under Erik ten Hag and getting a result,” the Monday Night Football pundit spoke on Sky Sports.

“I do think they need to. I think that Brighton result last weekend… it’s not big pressure he’s under, but he is under an element of pressure after last season.”

He even went as far as suggesting that his colleague, Jamie Carragher, was ‘a little bit more worried’ about the fixture than he was letting on.

“I think he’s a little bit more worried than he’s letting on about the game,” Neville went on to add.

The ex-Liverpool centre-back retorted: “I think Liverpool will win. What I’m saying is I don’t think it’s the end of the world if Liverpool get a draw.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on the FA Cup holders at Old Trafford this Sunday.

How will Liverpool vs Manchester United play out?

It’s an important early test for Arne Slot and his tweaked brand of football in the red half of Manchester.

The Dutchman has enjoyed a fine start to life at the Anfield helm with two wins secured against Ipswich Town and Brentford. As the 45-year-old himself acknowledged, however, the scale of the challenge will increase considerably upon our impending trip to Old Trafford.

We suspect, as ever, that it will be a closely-fought contest with our opponents looking to play conservatively and feel their way into the tie.

