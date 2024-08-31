Pearce confirms ‘major blow’ in Liverpool’s summer transfer plans that fans will hate

Liverpool fans seem to be somewhat split over perception on a transfer window that has improved our squad but not as much as some would have hoped.

Reporting for The Athletic, James Pearce discussed missing out on Martin Zubimendi: ‘It was a major blow to Liverpool’s plans, especially as they felt there was no available alternative with a similar profile.

‘Despite being linked with a host of holding midfielders across Europe over the past fortnight, they didn’t pursue a Plan B.’

Some supporters will hate the fact that the Reds didn’t think there was an ‘available alternative’ nor that they had a Plan B to pursue within the window.

After then watching Ryan Gravenberch being given the responsibility of being our No.6 with the back-up of a seemingly out of favour Wataru Endo, inexperienced Tyler Morton and then the prospect of playing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister or Trent Alexander-Arnold out of position – the anger may grow.

Stefan Bajcetic was arguably the most similar option to the Real Sociedad midfielder but it was believed that a campaign of first team football in Austria was better in the long-term for the club.

Football is all about opinions and time will tell whether we are right to trust our current options or whether we fall short because of an apparent weakness but it’s safe to say we missed out on a top target.

After watching the likes of Moises Caicedo, Jude Bellingham and Romeo Lavia also snub Anfield, let’s hope we see more like Federico Chiesa in the future.

We can’t criticise that we have a lack of depth in the attacking or goalkeeping departments though after a mixed summer of business being completed.

