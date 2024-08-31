(Video) Fans will be seriously impressed by footage of Gravenberch in Liverpool training

Ryan Gravenberch plays and trains like a footballer with a point to prove.

It shouldn’t go unnoticed that, amid perfectly rational calls for Liverpool to sign a new, top-quality No.6, the Dutchman has also been impressing on the pitch.

Small sample size as it may be, the former Bayern Munich midfielder seriously impressed in our two opening Premier League fixtures under Arne Slot.

A further training clip that has emerged online certainly showcases the skills he can continue to bring to the role in question, demonstrating efficient use of the ball under pressure.

