(Video) What Slot did with Gomez in training suggests future role for longest serving player

Joe Gomez was subject to much transfer speculation during the summer but eventually ended up staying at Liverpool and will now be part of Arne Slot’s squad.

Given the versatility of our No.2 that was showcased mainly last season, it’s hard to know where the Dutchman will see him playing.

However, as ‘Inside Training’ shared the drills the players went through ahead of facing Manchester United, we can see that the England international was positioned as a central defender alongside Jarell Quansah in the back-up attacking line-up.

This may well change during the campaign due to injuries and fatigue but it seems the 27-year-old will be used as a centre-back primarily under our new head coach.

You can view footage of Gomez in this position (from 14:23) via LFCTV Go:

