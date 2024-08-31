(Video) Ten Hag confirms the six players who won’t feature against Liverpool

Many Liverpool fans will be relieved that the transfer window is closed and that now all focus can be on the footbal, which just so happens to be against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Speaking about the Old Trafford side, the Dutchman confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro won’t be part of his squad.

It’s good for Arne Slot that the squad we will face our old rivals whilst they will be without some key players but it doesn’t matter who we play, we just need to get ourselves a victory.

After two draws and a defeat against the 54-year-old’s side last season, let’s hope we’re out for some revenge.

You can view Ten Hag’s comments (from 3:02) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

