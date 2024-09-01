(Video) Pace, power, trickery – Liverpool fans will be out of their seats watching latest signing

The transfer window may have closed on Friday night, but a new Liverpool signing was confirmed the following day by the player himself.

On Saturday, Alvin Ayman took to Instagram with a photo of himself penning a contract with the Reds, who he’s now joined from Wolves.

The 16-year-old centre-back has already made a couple of appearances at under-21 level in Premier League 2, and he even travelled with Gary O’Neil’s first-team squad for their away clash against Manchester City last season (Liverpool Echo).

A video compilation of the teenager suggests that he could have Liverpool fans out of their seats with excitement, such is his repertoire of skills.

Ayman combines the power to charge at opponents as he runs from deep with the pace to jink past them even when tightly marked, along with the vision and ability to pick out intelligent passes and take the right option.

At just 16, it’ll likely be another couple of years at least before we see him playing for the first team, unless he quickly reaches the levels already seen from the likes of Trey Nyoni and, in previous years, Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott at a similar age.

You can check out some of Ayman’s highlights below, via @lfcedtz on X: