Arne Slot has just addressed Mo Salah’s ‘last year’ contract comments

Liverpool fans hoping for a smooth and quick conclusion to doubts over Mo Salah’s future will be forced to wait a while longer.

Arne Slot admitted there were a ‘lot of’ ifs surrounding the Egyptian, though refused to weigh in on the player’s contract situation at Anfield in comments relayed on X by Miguel Delaney.

Slot on Salah's comments: "It's a lot of 'if', at this moment he's one of ours and I'm really happy with him being one of ours, he plays really well. I don't talk about contracts of players but I can talk for hours about performance – are you interested in that?" — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 1, 2024

The former Chelsea star is one of three key men on expiring contracts (running out in the summer of 2025).

Salah’s latest effort against Manchester United sees him record six goal contributions in our opening three Premier League fixtures under Arne Slot.

Contract talks should open soon

We can only imagine that there’s yet to have been a peep from the Anfield hierarchy in light of the proximity of the summer window closing yesterday evening.

Still, if we weren’t concerned at the prospect of our Egyptian King potentially calling time on his Anfield career in 2025 – there would have to be something wrong with us.

A new man at the helm of the club and a fresh take on how we play our football – not to mention a nice summer break for Mo – seems to have reinvigorated our talismanic top-scorer (on a joint three goals with Luis Diaz).

Things could, of course, always take a turn for the worse after the fixtures build-up post January, but we’d like to think there’s been more than enough evidence to suggest the contrary.

