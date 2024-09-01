‘Vieira-like’: Jamie Carragher says £160k-p/w Liverpool player is sensational in new role

Liverpool fans will be overjoyed after watching Ryan Gravenberch’s classy performance in the heart of midfield for Arne Slot’s side.

The Merseysiders ran riot against Manchester United in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford – and they had the Dutch international to thank in large part for his dominant display.

Jamie Carragher opted for some special praise for the former Ajax star (on an alleged £160k-per-week, according to SalarySport), comparing the No.38’s runs to those of former Premier League great Patrick Vieira.

“Gravenberch is striding away from players almost Vieira-like. I didn’t want to get too carried away after the first two games but he has really taken well to this role,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

Luis Diaz (2) and Mo Salah provided the goals as the Reds secured another three points in the English top-flight.

Ryan Gravenberch: The next Patrick Vieira?

There’s no question that Gravenberch has enjoyed a sensational start to the 2024/25 Premier League season.

However, we’d certainly opt for caution before making our comparisons to a former player of Vieira’s quality!

Nonetheless, we don’t want to see our Dutch midfielder’s performance underplayed in the process. He notably played a key part in the build-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s disallowed opener and in Luis Diaz’s first goal with a great driving run.

Superb on and off the ball from the 22-year-old amid ongoing questions over whether Liverpool have solved their long-standing No.6 problem.

If he keeps up this level of performance, we dare say he’ll have answered such questions.

Comparisons to Patrick Vieira? We’ll just have to wait and see on further evidence.

