(Video) ‘Will you answer my question?’: Carragher digs out Neville over past Liverpool comments

Gary Neville opted to ignore co-commentator Jamie Carragher’s cheeky question over whether the ex-Manchester United man would swap Liverpool’s midfield for Erik ten Hag’s.

The 46-year-old had been referencing his colleague’s comments claiming he wouldn’t swap United’s midfield for the Reds.

It follows a truly dominant showing from Arne Slot’s midfield department, with Ryan Gravenberch a shining example of the visitor’s stunning play in the middle of the park.

The ex-Liverpool defender wasn’t going to let his MNF co-host off the hook, however, opting to further interrogate the Englishman: “Will you answer my question?”

We’re still waiting on a reply to a perfectly reasonable question, Gary!

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Sky Sports: