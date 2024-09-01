(Video) ‘Will you answer my question?’: Carragher digs out Neville over past Liverpool comments

Gary Neville opted to ignore co-commentator Jamie Carragher’s cheeky question over whether the ex-Manchester United man would swap Liverpool’s midfield for Erik ten Hag’s.
The 46-year-old had been referencing his colleague’s comments claiming he wouldn’t swap United’s midfield for the Reds.
It follows a truly dominant showing from Arne Slot’s midfield department, with Ryan Gravenberch a shining example of the visitor’s stunning play in the middle of the park.
The ex-Liverpool defender wasn’t going to let his MNF co-host off the hook, however, opting to further interrogate the Englishman: “Will you answer my question?”
We’re still waiting on a reply to a perfectly reasonable question, Gary!
You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Sky Sports:
"Now you've finished, will you answer my question?" 🤐@Carra23 winding up @GNev2 on the Comms Cam 😅 pic.twitter.com/RmGC4HEtzV
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2024