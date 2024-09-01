(Video) Casemiro embarrassed as Luis Diaz scores seven-minute double vs Man United

Liverpool may have been denied an opener once, but they weren’t going to let an offside call deny them a second time.

Luis Diaz further quieted the concerns raised over his contributions to this Liverpool side with a well-taken header at close-range to open the scoring at Old Trafford.

It was another driving run from midfield general Ryan Gravenberch before the Dutchman laid up Mo Salah to supply the killer lofted ball into Manchester United’s box.

The Colombian international wasn’t done there, unfortunately for Erik ten Hag’s men, supplying a second effort only seven minutes later after Casemiro was flattened in midfield.

