(Video) ‘Look at this…’ – Chiesa further endears himself to LFC fans in behind-the-scenes clip

Federico Chiesa’s genuine glee at signing for Liverpool has been evident in various clips which have emerged since his transfer from Juventus was completed on Thursday.

We’ve already seen the 26-year-old speak of his affection for You’ll Never Walk Alone and almost faint with joy at being handed an LFC shirt with his name on the back, and another piece of footage has been shared which’ll further endear himself to Reds supporters.

The club’s official YouTube channel has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Italian on the day that he became our latest signing, with the forward awestruck as he took in his new surroundings.

In one excerpt, Chiesa is staring at the various trophies that Liverpool have won in their history (along with numbers indicating how often they’ve lifted each piece of silverware), remarking “This is just great”.

He was most captivated by the Premier League trophy, simply stating “Look at this” as he gazed upon it with an expression of awe etched across his face.

Every single Reds fan will be hoping that, along with his teammates, our newest addition will be hoisting that particular pot at a euphoric Anfield next May!

You can view the footage of Chiesa admiring LFC’s trophy collection below (from 9:08), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: