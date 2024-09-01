(Video) Cowardly Martinez runs away after Van Dijk reacts to awful tackle on Szoboszlai

Virgil van Dijk showed his leadership credentials in the most heated of fixtures in English football after his Liverpool teammate, Dominik Szoboszlai, found himself on the end of an awful tackle.

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez left one on the Hungarian international after he’d played the ball, leaving him in a heap on the turf in the first-half.

Our Dutch skipper wasn’t about to let the incident go unpunished and immediately began sprinting towards the action, prompting the Red Devils man to begin retreating into the safety of his own half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of +FootDirect: