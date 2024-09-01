(Video) Luis Diaz chant booms out from Old Trafford away end after Liverpool’s number 7’s double

Luis Diaz’s quickfire double sent Liverpool fans into raptures during the first half against Manchester United this afternoon, and the away end made sure to voice their adoration for the Colombian.

After the 27-year-old put the visitors 2-0 up in the 42nd minute, the travelling Kopites in one corner of Old Trafford burst into a rendition of his catchy-as-hell chant.

While most of the ground fell silent as they watched on in despair, those in the away section were deliriously dispensing a geography lesson by notifying the United support that the man in our number 7 shirt hails from Barrancas in Colombia and represents the six-time champions of Europe.

If, like us, you feel like playing it on repeat…here you go!

You can view the Diaz chant below via @empireofthekop on X: