(Video) Liverpool tank who won 7 duels made Old Trafford his playground on Sunday afternoon

In his first visit to Old Trafford as Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot savoured a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in a statement result for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Reds failed to beat their arch-rivals in three attempts last season but swept them aside this afternoon thanks to two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mo Salah.

While their names are up in lights after finding the net, another man for the visitors who enjoyed himself today is Ryan Gravenberch, who put in another virtuoso performance at the base of our midfield.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The manner in which he received the ball on the half-turn, read the game expertly and surged at opponents (just as he did in the build-up for our first goal against United) was a joy to watch from a Liverpool perspective, and his statistics from the game also indicate that he turned Old Trafford into his own personal playground on Sunday.

As per Sofascore, the 22-year-old won seven duels, completed 83% of his passes, recorded one successful dribble, drew three fouls and made four interceptions and two tackles in a virtuoso display.

As disappointing as it was not to have signed a natural defensive midfielder in the summer, Gravenberch is increasingly showing an aptitude for that role within Slot’s team.

You can view the midfielder’s highlights below, via @accformedia on X: